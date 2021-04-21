Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Final Reid Park Zoo expansion community meeting set for Apr. 21

items.[0].image.alt
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo Master Plan
Posted at 11:24 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 02:24:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The final community conversation meeting about Gene C. Reid Park and Reid Park Zoo Expansion is Wednesday, April 21.

On March 9, Mayor and Council voted to pause the zoo expansion for 45 days to allow for community input, according to a news release from the City of Tucson.

On March 3, Mayor Romero called for the pause in order for the city and community to discover a resolution together.

The meeting will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m.

To watch the live stream, click here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.