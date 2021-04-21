Final Reid Park Zoo expansion community meeting set for Apr. 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The final community conversation meeting about Gene C. Reid Park and Reid Park Zoo Expansion is Wednesday, April 21.

On March 9, Mayor and Council voted to pause the zoo expansion for 45 days to allow for community input, according to a news release from the City of Tucson.

On March 3, Mayor Romero called for the pause in order for the city and community to discover a resolution together.

I am calling for an immediate pause on this project and asking the Zoological Society, City administration and community stakeholders to come to the table in order to find a solution that works for all. #somosunotucson pic.twitter.com/3ZfhYSVUFj — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) March 3, 2021

The meeting will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m.

To watch the live stream, click here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

