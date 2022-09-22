Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

FBI conducts raid near 12th Avenue, 45th Street Thursday

The FBI conducted a raid Thursday morning near 12th Avenue and 45th Street. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Louis Pereira
The FBI conducted a raid Thursday morning near 12th Avenue and 45th Street. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.
The FBI conducted a raid Thursday morning near 12th Avenue and 45th Street. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.
The FBI conducted a raid Thursday morning near 12th Avenue and 45th Street.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 12:44:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI conducted a raid Thursday morning near 12th Avenue and 45th Street.

"The FBI is conducting court-authorized activity at that location," an FBI spokesperson confirmed to KGUN 9 via email. "No further information will be provided."

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!