Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Families, advocates mark day of awareness for Native victims

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Thiessen/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, Jeannie Hovland, the deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, poses with a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women mask, in Anchorage, Alaska, while attending the opening of a Lady Justice Task Force cold case office in Anchorage, which will investigate missing and murdered Indigenous women. From the nation’s capitol to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering Wednesday, May 5, 2021, as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Indigenous Missing and Murdered
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:43:21-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP/KGUN) — From the U.S. capitol to American Southwest Indigenous communities, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is commemorating the day Wednesday as female motorcyclists take to the streets in Phoenix and advocates use social media to raise awareness.

As part of the Washington ceremony, a red memorial shawl with the names of missing and slain Indigenous women was draped across a long table to remember the lives behind what Haaland called alarming and unacceptable statistics.

More names were added Wednesday.

RELATED:

Congressman Raul Grijalva introduced a resolution Wednesday that would designate May 5 as a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The bill is backed by a group of 17 lawmakers in Congress -- 16 Democrats and Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Click here to read the full resolution.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.