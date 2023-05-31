Erik Hite Foundation to mark 15 years since slain officer's death

IN VIDEO PLAYER: Previous coverage of the Erik Hite Foundation started by his wife in his honor.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Erik Hite Foundation is asking the public for donations to mark the 15th anniversary of Tucson Police Officer Erik Hite's death while in the line of duty.

On June 2, 2008, Officer Hite was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect that had shot and wounded a Pima County Sheriff's deputy.

His wife, Nohemy Hite, started the Erik Hite Foundation in his honor to support first responders and military families. Officer Hite worked for TPD for four years and before that served in the U.S. Air Force.

The nonprofit has helped to create several programs over the years, including a private childcare development center in 2011.

The foundation is collecting donations in increments of $15 through June 30 via its website, erikhitefoundation.org.