City of Tucson approves daycare for first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first of its kind, daycare for first responders' children, now has more funding to start up another location.

It's the vision of Nohemy Hite, who wanted to do something for our community following the death of her husband.

Erik Hite was killed in the line of duty in 2008, the first daycare opened three years later.

On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor and Council approved investing in a facility that the Erik Hite foundation could use to offer a day care to help support those in public safety.

For Nohemy, it's a mission that hits close to home when she struggled with finding daycare for extended hours.

"I knew that there were so many families in the same situation and I wanted to provide an affordable, extended hours, a safe place where I could find support and family community," Hite said. "That was another thing that I didn't have back when Erik was a police officer."

She says they hope to break ground on the new childcare facility by January of 2024.

"We're super excited... We have partnered with the city of Tucson to open a second location to serve public safety employees of the city," Hite said. "And I'm excited that is going to be a program directly benefiting the families of Tucson Fire Department, of Tucson Police Department and the communications department."

Benefiting so many families here in southern Arizona. A goal she says her late husband Erik would be super proud of.

"I think he's super proud of what we've done," Hite said. "And not because he was a man that want to be recognized but because we're making a big difference."