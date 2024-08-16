Trump to visit border in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to make a visit to the border in Cochise County Thursday, Aug. 22, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa confirmed with KGUN 9 today.

McCaa says the visit will include a tour of the border in an as-of yet unspecified location. Trump is set to hold a rally in Phoenix after the border tour, McCaa says.

Trump's visit follows a border tour by his running mate JD Vance. During Vance's tour of the border near Naco, Ariz., Vance gave remarks to the press saying Vice President Kamala Harris is to blame for current troubles at the border.

The Harris-Walz ticket also made a recent trip to Arizona, part of its tour of battleground states after the announcement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the Vice President's running mate. Harris addressed immigration policy during her rally in Glendale, Ariz. She has yet to make a border visit as part of her presidential campaign.

KGUN 9 will have full coverage of next week's visit. Stay tuned for more information.