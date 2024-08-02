Democrats call Vance visit no more than a 'photo op'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Democrats are pushing back against Vance’s border visit to Cochise County. They question how dedicated Republicans really are to border security.

Border mayors, Ken Budge of Bisbee and San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel, joined Cochise County Supervisor Ann English in calling Vance’s visit no more than a photo opportunity. They say Republicans worked to sink a bi-partisan border bill they describe as the best chance to truly improve border security in many years.

Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge says Republicans would rather use the border as a campaign issue than pass a bill with a real impact on border security.

“It would have cracked down on fentanyl problems we’re having over here and helped keep us safer. It would have produced more Border Patrol agents and assigned more asylum judges," Budge said.

The group says even before becoming Vice President, as California Attorney General Kamala Harris worked towards border security by fighting trans-national gangs and as Vice-President helped reduce border crossings to their lowest level in years.