Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Arizona next week

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign in Arizona next week as she tours battleground states ahead of the November election.

A campaign official tells ABC15 that Harris will visit Arizona with her running mate, who has not yet been announced.

Top party leaders have indicated they would like Vice President Harris to select her running mate by August 7, which means this week will be full of speculation regarding who it might be.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have all been floated as leading contenders.

Sources confirm Harris will visit the following cities next week:



Philadelphia, PA

Western Wisconsin

Detroit, MI

Raleigh, NC

Savannah, GA

Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas, NV



The dates and times of each visit have not yet been announced.

Within hours of President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be his replacement, delegates who will decide the next Democratic nominee were already pledging their support for Harris.