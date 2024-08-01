WATCH LIVE: Senator JD Vance visits the southern border

In the video player: A look at the Tucson Sector as Trump's VP pick, JD Vance is set to visit border

With immigration and border security a top talking point on the campaign trail, Arizonans can expect campaign stops from both republican and democrat candidates in the coming days.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will be touring a stretch of the Arizona-Sonora border today in Cochise County, with brief remarks planned for 8:25 a.m. local time.

Vance's visit comes at a time when apprehensions of border crossers are relatively low, dropping by more than 60% since June, following an executive order by President Biden restricting asylum seekers.

At the same time, in Cochise County—where Vance is making his stop—officials say concerns over smuggling and high-speed chases remain high.

Vance's visit to Arizona, which included a rally Wednesday in Glendale, precedes a campaign stop by Vice President Harris next week. She'll be touring a number of battleground states starting Tuesday, after she's expected to name her running mate.