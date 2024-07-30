JD Vance to visit border in Cochise County on Thursday, campaign announces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former president Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance will visit the southern border in Cochise County on Thursday morning, the campaign announced Tuesday.

This will be Vance's first trip to Arizona since he was announced as Trump's running mate in early July. Vance is scheduled to host a rally in Glendale on Wednesday.

The Trump and Vance released a statement saying they are "devastated to see the path of death and destruction American families are facing because of the radical-Left policies of the current administration."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is looking to minimize the impact of Republican criticism of her handling of illegal border crossings.

According to the Harris campaign, she was backed by the mayors of border towns that include: Bisbee, Nogales, Somerton, and San Luis, as well as by Yuma County Supervisors Martin Porchas and Tony Reyes.

Reyes also mentioned Mark Kelly when asked about the border.

"I would say Mark Kelly, with no hesitation at all," Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes said. "I think he would help her more on border issues to have a border senator as your Vice President."

The 2024 United States presidential election is now less than 100 days away.