Border Patrol Council endorses US Rep. Juan Ciscomani for Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Polls have shown immigration as a top issue for voters in this year’s election.

Friday, the National Border Patrol Council endorsed Republican congressman Juan Ciscomani in his re-election campaign.

"It is a great pleasure for the National Border Patrol Council not just to endorse Juan Ciscomani, but it's a great pleasure for myself to say that we are endorsing someone I consider to be a friend," said Art Del Cueto, Vice President of NBPC.

The NBPC is the union which represents border patrol agents. They’re making this endorsement as Kamala Harris is now the frontrunner to be the Democratic nominee.

During President Biden's first term, there have been a record number of apprehensions. Ciscomani believes Harris is just as responsible for the border crisis as Biden is.

"In my mind there isn't a difference at all. She owns the same policies that president Biden has implemented. She's not only been there, she's been part of them and an author and an implementor of them as well, so she owns every single one of those failures there," Ciscomani said.

Recently, border apprehension numbers are at the lowest point in years. Apprehensions in Tucson have dropped by over 60% since June. Ciscomani feels that the action was too little, too late.

"Our numbers are dipping but where are they when you measure them historically? Not only from last month or the month before, but where we were in 2019 or '18 when things were a lot more under control, under a different administration, under a different rule of law," Ciscomani said.

Friday is the last day to vote early in-person. The primary election is on Tuesday.