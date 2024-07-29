AZ Dems believe Mark Kelly could help with border issues on Presidential ticket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Current VP Kamala Harris is the front-runner to be the democratic party’s nominee for president.

As she rallies supporters across the country, her campaign continues to vet possible Vice Presidents.

One of the top contenders is Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Some Arizona Democrats who hope he’s chosen say he could balance out the ticket because he's a border senator.

"I would say Mark Kelly, with no hesitation at all," Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes said. "I think he would help her more on border issues to have a border senator as your Vice President."

At a rally Friday night in Tucson, the 'Veepstakes' was top of mind for local Democrats.

“I would be 1000% supportive of Mark Kelly to be the VP pick," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said.

"This campaign has to look to, who is going to complement the strengths, and who is going to help in the areas that are not as strong." Pima County Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva said.

One of the potential weaknesses for VP Harris is her record on the border. Many Republicans are tying issues President Joe Biden faced on immigration to her.

“In my mind there is no difference at all. She owns the same policies," Congressman Juan Ciscomani said.

This is where some say Senator Kelly could help.

He has been a vocal critic of some of President Biden’s immigration and border policies, specifically pushing the Biden Administration to close gaps in the border wall in Arizona.

Adam Klepp People walk through an open border gap in Yuma, Arizona (2022)

“I’m going to continue to push Homeland Security to make sure this issue of the open gaps is addressed," Kelly said in March of 2022. He originally started pressuring the Biden Administration to close gaps in Yuma in 2021 as people were using them to illegally enter the U.S.

In 2023 they officially closed thanks in part to Kelly’s efforts. Before the federal government started construction, then Governor Ducey had filled them with shipping containers.

Luis Lopez Now closed Border Gaps in Yuma, AZ

The Yuma construction was some of the first barrier built under President Biden.

Yuma County lawmaker Tony Reyes believes Kelly’s pragmatic approach to problems could give VP Harris a boost for voters concerned about the border.

“He analyzes the problem, and gives you a solution to the problem. It doesn’t happen to be Democrat or Republican, just common sense," Reyes said.

If Kelly were chosen as the running mate and he and VP Harris won in November, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs would select his replacement in the U.S. Senate, keeping the seat blue.

If they lose, Kelly would remain as Arizona’s senator through his term which ends in 2028.