El Charro prepares for 100th Anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Charro Cafe is celebrating 100 years this September. In order to get ready, its staff has closed the restaurant from Monday to Thursday.

Some construction is happening, the restaurant shared online, with plans to reopen Friday, June 24 for dinner service.

Forbes magazine recognized owner Carlotta Flores in its 50 over 50 list last year. Bravo TV's "Top Chef" recently featured her too.

And now, it's time to celebrate the Si Charro family's accomplishments in sustaining Tucson's oldest Mexican restaurant.

This closure only applies to the original location. The Oro Valley and Ventana locations are still open.

El Charro is also asking the community to submit their favorite memories about dining there.

Their 100 chosen winners will each earn a $100 gift card.

The Si Charro family will then collect these submissions into a book/journal for all to enjoy.

Anyone interested in submitting a favorite memory may do so at SiCharro.com.

