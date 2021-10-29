Group known for El Charro to launch downtown restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The business group that owns El Charro is launching a new downtown restaurant called The Monica.

Dubbed "a culinary celebration of Tucson," the restaurant at 40 E. Congress Street will open early next year.

El Charro, one of the best Mexican food spots

Flores Concepts is behind the venture. The restaurant is named after the Flores family's Tia Monica Flin, whose recipes inspired the El Charro brand.

Chef Danny Perez, Carlotta Flores, Gary Hickey and Don Guerra will make up the culinary team. Genres will include Mexican, as well as other nationalities and family recipes from the culinary team.

The Monica will include a bar, private dining area, a retail shop and open-floor seating.

