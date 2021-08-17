El Charro Cafe owner named on Forbes 50 over 50 list for 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local business owner is being recognized by Forbes.
The owner of El Charro Cafe was named on the magazine's 50 over 50 list for 2021.
The birth place of the chimichanga has been a Tucson staple for almost a century
Nearly 100 years ago, El Charro became more than a restaurant, it became a staple of Tucson. Carlotta Flores' family started the cafe back in the 1920s.
In 2020, she adapted to COVID by teaming up with a bread maker to create a grab-and-go only restaurant called Barrio Charro.
The family runs three locations of El Charro Cafe, plus Barrio Charro, Charro Steak & Del Rey and Charro Vida.
