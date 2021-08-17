El Charro Cafe owner named on Forbes 50 over 50 list for 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local business owner is being recognized by Forbes.

The owner of El Charro Cafe was named on the magazine's 50 over 50 list for 2021.

RELATED: The birth place of the chimichanga has been a Tucson staple for almost a century

Nearly 100 years ago, El Charro became more than a restaurant, it became a staple of Tucson. Carlotta Flores' family started the cafe back in the 1920s.

In 2020, she adapted to COVID by teaming up with a bread maker to create a grab-and-go only restaurant called Barrio Charro.

The family runs three locations of El Charro Cafe, plus Barrio Charro, Charro Steak & Del Rey and Charro Vida.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

