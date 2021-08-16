Ducey issues executive order on law banning vaccine mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday pushing back on local governments that enact vaccine mandates.

In a news release, the governor said people employed by a local government can use earned sick leave due to COVID-19 exposure.

Ducey went on to encourage Arizonans to get vaccinated but said he would not allow "vaccine discrimination."

"We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine — it's safe, effective and free," said Governor Ducey. "But getting it is a personal choice, and we will not allow discrimination based on vaccination status. Today's order builds on our efforts to protect Arizonans from excessive mandates that hinder their freedom to choose what's best for their health."

The news comes after the Tucson City Council approved a requirement for its employees to be vaccinated by Aug. 24.

Ducey's executive order reinforces state law, stating:

Any county, city, town or political subdivision official that implements a vaccine mandate contrary to the authorities outlined in this order, is in violation of A.R.S. 36-114 and 36-184 and such actions are punishable by a class 3 misdemeanor and subject to legal action by individuals for violation of their rights under Arizona law; and

Any county, city, town or political subdivision official that fails to provide earned sick leave to an employee if it is recommended that the employee stay home due to exposure to COVID-19, is in violation of the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act and action may be taken by individuals pursuant to the Act in the courts or through the Industrial Commission.

Ducey says the order is consistent with the legislation signed on June 30, which does not provide any authority to implement vaccine mandates in Arizona.

Ducey and the state legislature also passed a law banning mask mandates in schools in the past legislative session. Since then, the three major universities in the state announced mask mandates for the upcoming semester, as well as the Tucson Unified School District.

