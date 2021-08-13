Tucson City Council to consider vaccine mandate for city employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council is set to consider an ordinance that would require city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

An emergency meeting of the mayor and council is set for 5 p.m. to consider the issue and other potential mitigation efforts against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the virus. If adopted as drafted by the city manager, employees would have to provide proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as Aug. 24.

According to a memorandum from City Manager Michael Ortega, the city conducted a voluntary survey of employees' vaccination status. About 74% of the city's 4,500 employees responded, and around 79% of respondents said they were fully vaccinated. Ortega says based on these numbers, he estimates about 1,000 city workers are not vaccinated.

"The policy of the City of Tucson is that all City employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible as a condition of continued employment, unless a medical exemption or reasonable accommodation for qualifying disability or sincerely held religious belief is approved," the memo says.

Ortega recommends the policy be implemented unless 500 of the previously unvaccinated employees get a shot by Aug. 20.

Earlier this week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors considered a similar measure for its employees, which failed on a 4-1 vote.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 in Pima County Friday, with a seven-day average of 193 daily new cases and zero deaths. According to Pima County's most recent survey of hospital capacity from Aug. 4, 97% of ICU beds in the county are in use. Emergency Department bed capacity is at 71% -- up 25% from a month prior.

----

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

