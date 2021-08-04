TUSD will require masks in schools, in defiance of state law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All schools in the Tucson Unified School District will now require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks on campus, the district's governing board voted Wednesday morning.

The governing board voted unanimously to put the policy in place during an emergency meeting this morning. TUSD -- the largest school district in southern Arizona -- begins its 2021-2022 school year Thursday morning.

The policy goes directly against state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey that prohibits mask mandates at schools. Ducey reiterated his opposition to mask mandate last week, when the CDC recommended all students and staff at schools wear masks.

"Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change," he said in a statement.

The Pima County Health Department also recommended universal mask usage in schools in new guidance last week, as well as the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The governing board also voted to continue to have school board meetings online.

