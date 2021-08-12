UArizona to require masks, reversing earlier call

TUCSON, Ariz. — In a reversal of an announcement made earlier this week, the University of Arizona will require masks inside buildings where distancing isn't possible.

The University released a short statement Wednesday evening:

Aug. 11, 2021

Based on the current health conditions and aligned with CDC guidance as well as our commitment to deliver in-person learning at the University of Arizona, we will require face masks be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance.





We will share more details in the coming week.





Robert C. RobbinsPresident

Earlier Wednesday, Arizona State University leaders announced they would require masks, and Northern Arizona University followed suit.

On Monday, University President Robert Robbins said the college would not require masks to be worn inside because of an order by the Governor.

Governor Ducey said a law passed earlier this year prevents schools from requiring mask use.

There's some debate over when that law becomes effective or if it already is.

Several public school districts throughout the state have also announced mask requirements within the past several weeks.

