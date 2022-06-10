AZDPS responds to barricade situation near I-19 and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Information on this situation is limited.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is currently engaged in a barricade situation.

AZDPS detectives attempted to serve a search warrant to someone located near West Calle Sevilla and South Pinta Avenue when they barricaded themselves inside their home.

No officers have been injured.

This is an active situation. When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.

