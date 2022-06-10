8 hour standoff leads to Arizona man arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 9, 2022 detectives from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Vehicle Theft Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant to recover a stolen vehicle.

While the Task Force was serving the warrant 38-year-old Anthony Caylor barricaded himself in his home located near West Calle Sevilla and South Pinta Avenue.

Officers say after an eight-hour standoff detectives were able to negotiate with the suspect. DPS Special Weapons and Tactics were able to safely take Caylor into custody.

DPS says no one was injured.

Caylor faces charges of Theft of Means of Transportation along with two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary.

