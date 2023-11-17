Save room for dessert - especially since Downtown Le Macaron French Pastries is opening!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You may want to hold off on eating an extra pumpkin pie slice or tamale this Thanksgiving because Le Macaron French Pastries is opening Downtown at 260 E. Congress St. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Stacy Haggart, owner of the new Tucson location, is running the bakery with her husband Gary and their five children.

“We decided to open Le Macaron French Pastries because we wanted a new adventure where we could work together as a family,” shared Stacy. “Our oldest daughter, Hope, learned to make macarons a few years ago and we quickly noticed how much joy they brought to our friends and family when she shared them. Seeing all the excitement, I knew there was an idea there. In a night-owl internet search, I found Le Macaron French Pastries, a family-run franchise started in Florida, and knew instantly that I had found our next adventure."

Prnounced [mah-kah-rohn], the french pastries have a meringue shells made of almond flour which is safe to eat for people with gluten sensitivities. The insides are then filled with buttercream, ganache or homemade jam.

"Every macaron we serve is made by our French-trained chefs using gluten-free ingredients,” said Gary. “We use authentic French recipes with top-quality ingredients, like real Madagascar vanilla beans and Belgian chocolate, to produce a superior product that doesn't disappoint."

They Haggart family will serve classic macaron flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and pistachio, plus basil white chocolate, rose, tiramisu, and bubble gum.

Guests may also preorder macaron cakes, towers gift boxes and catering for events like:



Birthdays

Wedding

Holiday parties

“Family and love is in everything we do and we really want our customers to feel that,” added Stacy. “Convincing my engineer husband to open a macaron shop was the hard part, but now it is a dream come true for us to share these amazing treats that bring so much joy with our Tucson community.”

In addition to macarons, Le Macaron French Pastries will offer sixteen flavors of European gelato, napoleons, French eclairs, tarts, Lavazza espresso, teas from French brand Palais des Thés and dozens of Ghyslain Chocolatier chocolates.

