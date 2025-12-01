Downtown ice skating rink opens today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 6th annual Tucson Holiday Ice, an outdoor skating rink in downtown Tucson, is now open.

The rink will operate daily starting today through Jan. 4, 2026. It is located at the Tucson Convention Center (TCC) at 260 S. Church Ave.

Each 90 minute skating session includes skate rentals in children's size eight through men's size 15.

Daily multiple sessions are available, starting at noon on Dec. 1. Skates sessions dates and times are here.

Standard admission is $22 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Every first daily session offers discounted rates of $12 for adults and $8 for children. Skate assists are $7, while private rink rentals can be reserved for $750 per person.

Skaters must wear socks and are encouraged to bring gloves. Bags are not permitted on the ice.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Rio Nuevo and the City of Tucson announced the official opening day as Dec. 1 following a recent delay.

For questions, call the TCC at (520) 791-4101.