Tucson delays launch of Downtown ice skating rink (again)

The opening of the Tucson Holiday Ice Rink has been delayed...again.

The rink was originally supposed to launch last weekend, but equipment issues pushed back the opening date to this Saturday, Nov. 29.

Now, a social media post on the city's Facebook page says the equipment problems have persisted and the rink will not open on Saturday, as planned.

"Our team is working hard to get everything up and running as soon as possible," the post said. "Please keep an eye on our social media for the official opening announcement."