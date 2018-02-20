Warrant: Vail man admitted to plotting murder of wife, child

TUCSON, Ariz. - According to a search warrant obtained by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a Vail man who killed his wife and daughter admitted to the crimes while he was hospitalized after attempting to kill himself.

PIma County Sheriff's deputies say Hernando Enriquez killed his 43-year-old wife, Sandra Enriquez, and his 15-year-old daughter Isabelle Enriquez at their Vail home. He also tried to kill his 17-year-old son. Hernando Enriquez then tried to kill himself and was hospitalized.

The day after the murders, documents say Enriquez told authorities he committed the murders and planned them two or three days before carrying them out. He would not specify what he meant when he said he planned the killings.

Court documents show the boy reported his Hernando Enriquez asked him to come home early from school. Once inside the home, the father hit the boy on the head with a metal object, then stabbed him with a knife.

The boy escaped to a neighbor's house.

PCSD deputies found Hernando Enriquez in a wash near the home. They tased him when he would not comply with commands.

A warrant obtained by authorities authorized the seizure of computers used by Enriquez at his home and Raytheon, the last place he was employed.

Enriquez was indicted Tuesday and will be arraigned Friday. He faces two first-degree murder charges, as well as attempted murder.

