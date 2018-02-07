Records show homicide suspect used knife to kill wife and daughter

TUCSON, Ariz. - Disturbing details coming out of a search warrant served at the scene of a double homicide in Vail.

Forty-four-year-old Hernando Enriquez is charged with the murders of his wife, 43-year-old Sandra Enriquez and his 15-year-old daughter Isabelle Enriquez.

He also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill his 17-year-old son.

Court documents show the boy reported his dad asked him to come home early from school. Once inside the home, the father hit the boy on the head with a metal object, then stabbed him with a knife.

The boy escaped to a neighbor's house.

PCSD deputies found the dad in a wash near the home. They tased him when he would not comply with commands.

Deputies found the bodies of the mother and daughter in a bathtub.

The teen is still recovering. His father is hospitalized and will be put in jail once he recovers.