Memorial for Vail double homicide victims

TUCSON, Ariz. - A week after prosecutors say a man murdered his wife and daughter, and tried to murder his son in Vail, the community came together to remember the victims, and support the son. He spoke publicly for the first time, at their memorial service at the Tucson Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon.

"I lost my two of my best friends," Nando Enriquez said.

The young man spoke quietly, but offered words of wisdom that apply to all, young and old.

"I just hope that everyone else can just cherish the time they spend with family, those that you love," he said. "Because you never know when that can all be taken from you."

His mother, Sandra Enriquez, was 43 years old. His sister, Isabel Enriquez, was 15 years old. Many friends and family members took to the stage to share how much Sandra and Isabel meant to them.

"Sandra and Isabel were some of the realest people I knew," one person said. "They cared for you, because it's just who they were."

Here at Tucson Baptist Church as the community remembers Isabel and Sandra Enriquez. They were murdered last week in Vail. Hundreds of people are here @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/nJbXXV7Aj0 — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) February 10, 2018

Speaking about Isabel, family friend and youth pastor, Joshua Waldron, said she always put others before herself.

"She was extremely kind," he said. "She would always be there to extend the hand of friendship to anybody."

Addressing the room, Pastor Brent Armstrong hoped the afternoon would be about healing, and not about wondering why this tragedy happened.

"We are not here today to offer an explanation, nor shall we attempt to explain why a husband and father would perform such an evil deed," he said. "We agree that no explanation could remove, much less ease, the enormous pain that has been salaciously created for this family."

The man prosecutors say is responsible is Hernando Enriquez, who is charged with the murders of his daughter and wife, and the attempted murder of his son. He's behind bars and being held without bond.

The church has set up a fund to help out Nando. If you'd like to help out, click here.