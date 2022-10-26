Watch Now
'Disturbing trend' continues: 32 migrants found piled into back of truck

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Station agents found 32 migrants in a box truck after pursing the vehicle near Interstate 10, according to the U.S Customs and Border Protection.

After 6 p.m. on Monday, agents say they tried to stop a truck near I-10 on Frontage Road, but the truck continue to speed out of the city.

The truck stopped southwest of Tucson, where the driver and passenger escaped on foot into the desert.

As agents inspected the vehicle, they found 32 migrants in the cargo area. These undocumented immigrants were then taken to the Tucson Station for processing.

"Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to see smugglers transport migrants in box trucks and livestock trailers, a disturbing trend that greatly endangers migrant lives. U.S. Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly rescue migrants from these extremely dangerous situations," writes U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The suspected smugglers are still on the run.

