Nearly 50 migrants arrested during house search in Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 46 migrants were found in Casa Grande during the search of a house, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Arizona.

Homeland Security Investigations officers and Border Patrol agents conducted a house search when they found the large group of migrants.

"The border remains closed, and smugglers continue to exploit vulnerable populations for financial gain," says CBP.

Each migrant will be processed and may placed into removal proceedings.

