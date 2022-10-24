Six migrants found in SUV near Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. — Six migrants were found during a vehicle stop near Tombstone, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Tuesday, Tombstone Marshal's Office stopped a vehicle north of the SR-80 checkpoint.

Willcox Station agents assisted during the vehicle stop and arrested the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, for attempting to smuggle six migrants.

On Tuesday, a Willcox Station agent assisted the Tombstone Marshal's Office with a vehicle stop north of the SR-80 Checkpoint. The agent discovered a U.S citizen attempting to smuggle six Mexican citizens crowded inside the SUV. #BorderSecurity is a team effort. pic.twitter.com/l01xFwQVrf — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 24, 2022

RELATED:

