Six migrants found in SUV near Tombstone

U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 24, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — Six migrants were found during a vehicle stop near Tombstone, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Tuesday, Tombstone Marshal's Office stopped a vehicle north of the SR-80 checkpoint.

Willcox Station agents assisted during the vehicle stop and arrested the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, for attempting to smuggle six migrants.

