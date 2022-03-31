Deputy, suspect hospitalized in Dudleyville shooting

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — Both a sheriff's deputy and the suspect he was investigating have been hospitalized after the two shot each other.

It happened around 7 Wednesday evening.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was responding to a trespassing area. They say the suspect shot the officer when he arrived on the scene.

The deputy then shot back, hitting the suspect.

Both of them went to the hospital, but Pinal County couldn't provide an update on their conditions.

Stay with KGUN 9 as we continue to follow this developing story.

——-

