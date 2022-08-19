Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies rescue 39 students, drivers after bus gets stuck

Firefighters helped with rescue too
real bus.jpg
Branderose Marie
real bus.jpg
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 18:23:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Office has rescued 39 students and two drivers after the bus they were traveling in got stuck.

Public Information Officer Ramon Hernández says it happened in the area of Sandario and Ina Roads.

Chief of the Picture Rocks Fire & Medical District explains the children are students of Desert Winds Elementary School.

He confirms the children are safe without any injuries.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!