Deadly wreck shuts down I-10 west of Bowie, Ariz. Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly, single-vehicle crash closed Interstate 10 in both directions west of Bowie Friday.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash was at milepost 358.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the death to KGUN 9.
There was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.
