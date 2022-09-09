Watch Now
Deadly wreck shuts down I-10 west of Bowie, Ariz. Friday

A crash closed Interstate 10 in both directions west of Bowie Friday. There was no time given for the road to reopen.
Google Maps
Posted at 5:59 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 08:59:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly, single-vehicle crash closed Interstate 10 in both directions west of Bowie Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash was at milepost 358.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the death to KGUN 9.

There was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

