Deadly single car crash involving three people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a single car collision near Danwood Way.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18 before 10 p.m. on E. Danwood Way.

Tucson Fire Department arrived first and found a black 2018 Polaris RZR (Utility Task Vehicle/Side-by-Side) occupied by two men and one woman.

One of the men along with the woman were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The other man was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 19, TPD was notified about the woman's death.

According to TPD, the Polaris was traveling westbound on Danwood Way when it lost control and struck a mailbox causing it to land on its side.

This is an ongoing investigation. Failure to reduce/control speed to avoid a collision and possibly impaired driving are the main contributing factors to the collision.