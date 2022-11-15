Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly rollover crash on I-10

Dozens injured in Barcelona train accident
Thinkstock
Dozens injured in Barcelona train accident
Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 22:31:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire Department responded to a deadly rollover crash involving one car.

The incident occurred near I-10 at milepost 248 and Cortaro on Monday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the car traveled from I-10 to the frontage road.

The driver was the only person in the car.

The frontage road was closed for approximately two hours.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!