Deadly rollover crash on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire Department responded to a deadly rollover crash involving one car.
The incident occurred near I-10 at milepost 248 and Cortaro on Monday afternoon.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the car traveled from I-10 to the frontage road.
The driver was the only person in the car.
The frontage road was closed for approximately two hours.
