Deadly motorcycle crash on East Valencia and South Craycroft roads involves hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a deadly crash which happened near East Valencia and South Craycroft roads Monday morning.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch told KGUN 9 it began just after 5 a.m. when police heard about someone hitting a motorcyclist.

He said the driver of the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.

Sgt. Fritsch confirmed responding emergency crews took the motorcyclist's passenger to the Banner University Medical Center.

The driver, 35-year-old Eric Ray Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Fritsch, although Martinez was wearing his helmet, he did not have a valid driver's license, nor was he properly licensed to drive a motorcycle.

Police also found drugs and paraphernalia on Martinez, however, they are unsure whether he was under the influence.

At this time, investigators are focused on tracking down the hit-and-run, suspect driver. If anyone has information relating to this case, please call 911 or 99-CRIME.