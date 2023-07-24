Watch Now
Tucson Police investigate deadly motorcycle collision near Pima Air and Space Museum

Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 09:37:12-04

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly accident at the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. and S. Craycroft Rd near the Pima Air and Space Museum.

They tell us it happened around 5 this morning and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

One man was declared dead the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As police work to investigate the incident they ask that drivers avoid the area. The intersection will be closed for the morning commute with no estimate for when roads will reopen.

We'll continue to update this article with the latest as we learn more.

