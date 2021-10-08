DEA agent, TPD officer injured in deadly Amtrak shootout identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Speakers at Friday's funeral of slain DEA agent Michael Garbo identified the DEA agent and TPD officer who were injured in the deadly Monday Amtrak shootout.

A Tucson Police Department speaker said DEA agent Steve Fox was injured in the shooting and Deputy U.S. Attorney Lisa Monaco said the TPD officer who was injured is Phil Hengsteler.

A DEA spokeswoman later confirmed Fox's identity to KGUN9.

TPD would not confirm Hengsteler's identity or provide updates on his condition.

The TPD speaker said Fox joined the ceremony remotely.

"Steve we know you can hear us. We know you wish you can be here, but we can feel your presence here with us today," the speaker said.

The day of the shooting, Fox was in critical condition and Hengsteler was said to be stable.

The Pima County Medical Examiner confirmed that 26-year-old Darrion Taylor — the alleged shooter — was shot and killed in the incident.

----

