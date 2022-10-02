Watch Now
De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Colorado in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 13:38:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20.

Arizona is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign. The Wildcats rolled up 673 total yards.

It was another lopsided loss for the Buffs, who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren’t much better against the Wildcats.

