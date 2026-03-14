Daytime soap legend Susan Lucci set to appear at Tucson Festival of Books

Susan Lucci, the queen of daytime television, will be making her first trip to Tucson this weekend to discuss her new memoir, "La Lucci" at the Tucson Festival of Books.

Lucci starred in the popular soap opera, "All My Children."

It was the longest-running soap opera on daytime television, airing on the small screen from 1970-2011.

"La Lucci" details her life since the release of her last memoir.

"The first one was called, 'All My Life,'" Lucci said. "I realized in the ensuing 15 years that was not all my life. Many things happened in my life in those 15 years."

Tucsonans can meet Lucci this Sunday at the festival. She'll be presenting at the UA's Student Union North Ballroom from 4 p.m. to 4:55 p.m., and will follow that with a book signing.

