Culinary career program cooking up a sustainable source of income

TUCSON, Ariz. — A $ 10,000 grant is helping the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona tackle hunger at its roots by creating cooks who will staff kitchens across Southern Arizona.

This week, 11 students will start a ten-week program at Caridad Community Kitchen, leaving with the qualifications of an entry-level cook.

“We are designed to put people to work, so they can be sustainable for themselves and their families,” said Program Manager Chef Ismael Rascon.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's Caridad Community Kitchen is welcoming its 42nd cohort of students into a culinary job training program.

The program works to help southern Arizonans with employment barriers find steady, sustainable work in the culinary industry.

According to Federal statistics, the culinary job market is looking better than other industries in America, with employment of chefs and head cooks is projected to grow 7% from 2024 to 2034.

“It’s free to the students, but it does cost,” said Rascon.

After adding up the cost of equipment, utensils, uniforms, hats, shoes, coats, ingredients, meals and a $300 stipend for each student, the program is paying out nearly $70,000 for this cohort.

“It used to be about a thousand dollars less," said Rascon. "But over the last couple years, we’ve definitely seen an increase in everything.”

That's why they rely on grants like the $10,000 one from the non-profit Jacques Pépin Foundation.

Foundation Executive Director Rollie Wesen said that this year was their most crowded application pool to date, with 98 applicants vying for part of the $500,000 grant pool.

He said the Community Food Bank program stood out because "They have a very holistic approach. It's not just learning the knife skills but developing healthy habits and inner strength."

Rascon says that part is an integral aspect of their program.

“Our job is to teach confidence," he said. "Then we focus on the competence, but the confidence has to come first.”

The program hosts three cohorts each year, with applications opening up a month before classes start.

The next session begins in May with applications opening to the public in April.

