Crash near Prince Road leaves motorcyclist injured

Posted at 6:42 PM, Aug 31, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Tucson Police Department responds to a crash involving a motorcycle near Prince Road.

The incident occurred near West Prince Road and North Columbia Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other vehicle remained on scene.

