Crash near Prince Road leaves motorcyclist injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a crash involving a motorcycle near Prince Road.
The incident occurred near West Prince Road and North Columbia Avenue.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other vehicle remained on scene.
Stay with KGUN9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.