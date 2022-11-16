Crash closes eastbound I-10 near Red Rock Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Wednesday morning wreck shut down eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.
The freeway was closed at milepost 222, near Red Rock. Traffic left the freeway at Picacho Peak Road.
Drivers were advised to avoid the eastbound freeway Wednesday morning.
Westbound lanes were not affected.
