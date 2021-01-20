Court halts Pima County from enforcing overnight curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Superior Court judge granted an injunction Tuesday night on the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Pima County, saying it violates an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to implement the curfew last month in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Several weeks later, a group of businesses in Tucson filed a lawsuit against the county, arguing the county lacked the legal authority to issue such a curfew.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson sided with business owners, noting a March 2020 executive order from Gov. Ducey that declared a statewide emergency. That order contains a provision prohibiting counties, cities, towns and local governments from issuing "any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition to the policy, directives, or intent of this executive order, including but not limited to any order restricting persons from leaving their home due to the COVID-19 public health emergency."

Judge Johnson's ruling prohibits the county from enforcing the curfew, but also orders the businesses who filed the lawsuit to pay $10,000 to the county for court costs and additional contact tracing efforts that may be needed with the curfew halted.

Pima County Board of Supervisors chair Sharon Bronson released this statment: