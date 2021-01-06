Tucson business owners file lawsuit against county's mandatory curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of Tucson business owners have filed a lawsuit against the county over last month's mandatory curfew.

Those business owners include members of Cobra Holdings, Krueger Hospitality, and others.

The lawsuit claims that the curfew was unlawful, and cut into a substantial portion of their revenue.

Partner of Cobra Arcade Bar Chuckie Duff said "We're a late night establishment and most of our revenue is made between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. So, suddenly again we're operating at a loss. We'd already gone down from 25 employees to 17 employees due to this whole year. But since the curfew has gone into place, there was subsequently extended by the county, we're down to about eight employees."

Duff added the lawsuit argues that the curfew is ineffective and discriminatory, as his bar has the same safety measures in place as any hour that they are open.