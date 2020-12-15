Pima County Supervisors vote to implement mandatory curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted to implement a mandatory curfew, effective as soon as Tuesday night, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The county Board of Supervisors passed the measure by a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Ally Miller and Steve Christy voting no.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning immediately and would last until the average weekly number of COVID-19 cases in the county falls below 100 per 100,000 residents. That number is currently near 1,300, County Supervisor Ramon Valadez said at Tuesday's meeting.

The curfew has several exceptions, as outlined in the resolution:

1. All law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, or other medical or emergencyresponse personnel when engaged in their official duties.



2. Persons traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating a business that is an essential function; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; engaging in essential activities; and travel for any of the above services or purpose.



3. Persons experiencing homelessness.

The resolution does not outline penalties for individuals in violation of the curfew, but businesses who allow customers within their store under the resolution would be subject to action from the Pima County Health Department.

In the memorandum, Huckelberry says the recommendation comes after the county conducted a survey of the compliance of the voluntary curfew currently in effect. Huckelberry says 15% of the locations observed were not in compliance.

"The results of the December 11 and 12 investigation make clear that the voluntary curfew has not been sufficiently effective in encouraging inhabitants of the County to remain at their homes during the curfew period," the resolution says. "Accordingly, more stringent measures are necessary to protect the public health."

Click here to read Huckelberry's full memorandum on the curfew and the resolution adopted by the board.