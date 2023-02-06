Cochise County Attorney after DUI arrest: 'I will remain in office'

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre says he will remain in his role after a DUI arrest.

McIntyre was pulled over on Jan. 31 by a Sierra Vista police officer who says he saw McIntyre swerving in between lanes.

McIntyre blew a .2 and the legal limit is .08. He was arrested without incident and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

In a statement he released Monday, he apologized for the incident and says he intends to finish the work he started.

Here is his statement:

In the last eight years that I have served as County Attorney, this office has accomplished many things. There remains much more to accomplish, and new programs and services were already in the process of being developed and implemented before the poor choices leading to my arrest on January 28th.



I regret that those choices cloud the great work of the many professionals with whom I have the joy of working, some for my entire 18 years. The misdemeanor charge pending against me does not present a legal impediment to my remaining the Cochise County Attorney. The question I struggled with personally was whether it presented a moral impediment.



After consulting with my team, my external support group, and receiving substantial input both positive and negative from the community, I have determined that I will remain in office to carry out the duties I was elected to perform.



My resignation would result in an appointment process determined exclusively by the Board of Supervisors and leave complete uncertainty as to the future policies, goals, and objectives of this office. I respect and acknowledge the substantial criticism this decision may bring. I also appreciate the support I have received thus far from the community.



I regret that my incredibly poor choices further tarnished the perception of those who hold the highest positions of power. While I deal, personally, with the consequences of those choices, I recommit myself to this community that professionally, I will continue the fight to make Cochise County the greatest of places to live and will prove that commitment through the daily efforts of this office.

