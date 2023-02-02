Body cam released shows Cochise County Attorney arrested for DUI

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Newly obtained body cam footage shows Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre being arrested and blowing extreme numbers.

McIntyre was pulled over on Sunday morning around 2 by a Sierra Vista police officer who says he saw McIntyre swerving in between lanes.

"So back right over here you were driving right on the line and right here when you were driving on Oakmont, you made a wide turn and straddled the double yellow line," the officer said." How much have you had to drink? Your driving's not good and you clearly don't want me behind me."

The footage shows the officer asking McIntyre to get out of the car, telling him he shouldn't be drinking and driving.

McIntyre blew a .2 and the legal limit is .08.

He was arrested without incident and is scheduled to appear in court on February 16th.

After his arrest, McIntyre released a written statement.

"For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences. My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county judge. As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest. No one is above the law, including me."