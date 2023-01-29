City of Tucson holding election for new fee that would make Tucson carbon neutral

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When it comes to saving energy, there are a lot of ways that Tucson resident Duane Ediger does his part.

He uses an electric car and uses a solar oven, saying a lot of his house’s energy comes from the solar panels on the roof of his home.

It’s a fun way for Ediger to help lower the amount of electric transmission in Tucson’s environment.

The City of Tucson is holding a special election on May 16 that would allow voters to weigh in on whether TEP should charge a new fee that would go towards underground electric lines in an effort to make Tucson carbon neutral by 2030.

However, Ediger feels like underground power lines wouldn’t make a difference.

“The placement of wires really doesn’t make a difference. It’s the other choices we have about how we live,” Ediger said.

He said it wouldn’t help the environment because transmission would go on whether it’s above or below ground.

Ediger said the City needs to expand people’s options when it comes to renewable energy, especially low income residents.

As for whether he feels like the city can become carbon neutral by 2030, Ediger said he doesn’t think so.

“It would take a gargantuan effort and I think it’s very unlikely unfortunately,” he said.

The new fee would also go towards the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. That plan is just a draft right now but it talks about how the City can tackle other climate issues.

The fee would also go towards electric vehicle charging stations throughout the City and educating the public about climate change and its impact on Tucson.

The City of Tucson says even with their plan, carbon emissions can still go up by the year 2030, but says they would be higher without their plan.

If you do want to weigh in on the City’s plan, you have until February 23.

On average, the new fee would only be about 93 cents a month for residential areas, $2.65 a month for small businesses, and could go up to almost $4 thousand a month for larger users.

Tucson resident Bruce Plenk also uses an electric car and solar panels.

He’s excited more money would go towards the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation plan.

He said he would vote yes on the new fee but he said he’s hoping TEP uses their own money to help residents. He said the City should work with TEP on that especially for people who can’t afford it.

“To help people who live in older homes that are leaky or have bad furnaces or live in mobile homes weatherize those homes and get solar on them,” Plenk said.

