City of Tucson Climate Resiliency Workshop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is inviting residents to attend a public workshop Tuesday, May 24 on climate resiliency, as part of its Climate Action and Adaption Plan (CAAP) planning process.

The CAAP is a strategic plan to reduce city operation carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030.

Members of the public will have opportunities to have their perspectives documented as part of the CAAP planning process.

To attend:



Tuesday, May 24

8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Tucson Convention Center Copper Ballroom

Online registration via Eventbrite

Email climateactionplan@tucsonaz.gov with additional questions

This workshop will include an update from the mayor on the city's climate adaptation progress to date.

Other climate action initiatives by the city include developing a Green Stormwater Infrastructure, installing solar on city buildings, and planting one million trees.

