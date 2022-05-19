Watch
City of Tucson Climate Resiliency Workshop

Members of the public invited to attend Tuesday, May 24
A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 17:22:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is inviting residents to attend a public workshop Tuesday, May 24 on climate resiliency, as part of its Climate Action and Adaption Plan (CAAP) planning process.

The CAAP is a strategic plan to reduce city operation carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030.

Members of the public will have opportunities to have their perspectives documented as part of the CAAP planning process.

To attend:

  • Tuesday, May 24
    • 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
    • Tucson Convention Center Copper Ballroom
  • Online registration via Eventbrite
  • Email climateactionplan@tucsonaz.gov with additional questions

This workshop will include an update from the mayor on the city's climate adaptation progress to date.

Other climate action initiatives by the city include developing a Green Stormwater Infrastructure, installing solar on city buildings, and planting one million trees.

