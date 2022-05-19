City of Tucson Climate Resiliency Workshop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is inviting residents to attend a public workshop Tuesday, May 24 on climate resiliency, as part of its Climate Action and Adaption Plan (CAAP) planning process.
The CAAP is a strategic plan to reduce city operation carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030.
Members of the public will have opportunities to have their perspectives documented as part of the CAAP planning process.
To attend:
- Tuesday, May 24
- 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Tucson Convention Center Copper Ballroom
- Online registration via Eventbrite
- Email climateactionplan@tucsonaz.gov with additional questions
This workshop will include an update from the mayor on the city's climate adaptation progress to date.
Other climate action initiatives by the city include developing a Green Stormwater Infrastructure, installing solar on city buildings, and planting one million trees.
